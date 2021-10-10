Lot of positives from dismal Aus series: Harmanpreet

IMAGE: India’s players celebrate after Pooja Vastrakar dismisses Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner during the third women’s T20, at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India’s women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur says Richa Ghosh and Puja Vastrakar's performance is a big positive for India from the multi-format series, which they lost 5-11 to a dominant Australia.

India lost the ODI and T20I series 1-2 and 0-2 respectively, one T20 game being washed out.

"The result wasn't in our favour, but we have good players like Pooja Vastrakar and Richa Ghosh. So we can take a lot of positives and we are on the right track.

“Thanks to our support staff, they really stood for us," she said at Sunday’s post-match presentation ceremony, after India lost the third and final Twenty20 by 14 runs in Gold Coast

Harmanpreet and seven others will compete in the Women's Big Bash League and India’s skipper termed their participation as a good opportunity to grow.

"I'm very excited (for WBBL). It's a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can play more matches before international series, it will help us."

Australia’s captain Lanning said, "We knew India would come back hard. It's been a great series; both sides have had momentum. India have really tested us and given us a great challenge."

Player of the match and series, Tahlia McGrath said, "It's been unreal to be part of, loving wearing the Aussie shirt again. I haven't played T20 at this level before, but batting is batting. See ball, hit ball."