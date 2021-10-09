SEE: India pacer Shikha Pandey's magical delivery!

IMAGE: India players celebrate with Shikha Pandey after dismissing Australia opener Alyssa Healy with a peach of a ball during the 2nd International Women's T20 at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on Saturday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Indian pacer Shikha Pandey on Saturday, made everyone sit up and take notice when she bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Australian opener Alyssa Healy in the 2nd WT20I in Gold Coast.

The Indian pacer, making a comeback into the side after being sidelined in the ODIs and day-night Test match, opened the bowling for India as Australia were chasing a paltry 119 for victory.

SEE: Shikha Pandey bowls a peach to dismiss Alyssa Healy in 2nd Women’s T20I. VIDEO: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au

The second ball of the opening over stunned Healy as Shikha bowled a ball that moved quite a distance after pitching outside off and then swung in considerably to hit the top of middle stump.

The delivery attracted applause from all quarters, some calling it ‘unreal’, the ICC terming it a ‘sensational ball’ while former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted: ‘Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND.’

Australia won the match by four wickets but that moment was the highlight for Shikha and India.