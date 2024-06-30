News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Woakes back in England squad for Windies Test series

Woakes back in England squad for Windies Test series

June 30, 2024 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Woakes returned to the England test squad for the first time since July 2023. Photograph: Andrew Boyers / Reuters

England have recalled Chris Woakes and drafted in the uncapped duo of Nottinghamshire seamer Dillon Pennington and Surrey batter Jamie Smith for the first two home tests against West Indies next month.

Gus Atkinson is the other uncapped player in the Ben Stokes-led side though the Surrey bowler was part of the squad that toured India earlier this year.

AAnderson, test cricket's most successful fast bowler, will retire after the first test at Lord's beginning on July 10.

"The first test of the summer is always a special moment, but it will be extra poignant with it being Jimmy's last test before he retires,"  England men's cricket's Managing Director Rob Key, said in a statement.

"He has given everything to the sport since his test debut in 2003. We all would like to wish him well as he walks out at Lord's for the last time for England.

"We are looking forward to getting the season underway against a strong West Indies side in what will be an excellent test series."

The second test is scheduled at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, while the series will conclude with the third match in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson (first test only), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heartbreak fuels South Africa's World Cup dream
Heartbreak fuels South Africa's World Cup dream
How Kohli and Rohit co-existed despite differences
How Kohli and Rohit co-existed despite differences
Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach
Dravid era ends; Gambhir frontrunner for India coach
Budget: RSS and affiliates seek I-T cut, robot tax
Budget: RSS and affiliates seek I-T cut, robot tax
Youths following Google Maps drive into Kerala river
Youths following Google Maps drive into Kerala river
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Spalletti lambasted by Italian media over Euros exit
Spalletti lambasted by Italian media over Euros exit

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

PM's heartfelt call to Team India

PM's heartfelt call to Team India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances