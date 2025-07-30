With Pant Out, India's Next Wicketkeeping Star Is Ready?

‘Dhruv Jurel will be the designated wicketkeeper. The only question is, at what number will he bat?’

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel stepped in as keeper twice during the series. Photograph: Dhruv Jurel/Instagram

As India gear up for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, all eyes are on the playing XI — and particularly, the wicketkeeping slot.

"I don't think India will make any changes there," Parthiv said during an appearance on JioHotstar.

"KL Rahul and Jaiswal have provided solid starts throughout the series, so there's no reason to alter that combination. I believe Dhruv Jurel will be the designated wicketkeeper. The only question is, at what number will he bat? But I'm certain we'll see him in the playing XI," he added.

The 24-year-old Jurel stepped in as keeper twice during the series — once after Pant took a blow to his finger in the third Test at Lord’s, and again in the Manchester Test when Pant sustained a foot injury that ruled him out.

Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan has now been added to the squad as a backup wicketkeeper.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has also expressed full faith in Jurel’s preparation and abilities, especially with the bat, even though he hasn't had a lot of match time in English conditions.

"Dhruv is an outstanding talent. He is a very good keeper. And he can bat really well, and he has been preparing. Obviously, all the guys are very professional, whether they are playing. You take it from Abhimanyu to Dhruv or anyone, whether they are playing or not," Kotak said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We try and do (our best so) that they all get enough volume of batting, bowling, whatever is required. But particularly about Dhruv, he is a very talented player. He has already played and performed for India," he added.

Jurel came under fire for conceding multiple byes on the leg side during the third Test. Kotak, however, defended him, citing difficult conditions and the challenge of keeping wickets with uneven bounce.

"So, they all keep preparing for any stage, any injuries, any requirement; they should be ready to play. And I think he is in the same mindset. Rishabh got hit on the finger first, so that game he also kept at Lord’s, which was difficult times because the ball was up and down, and a few byes went," Kotak noted.

"And then the next game, again, because Rishabh got hit on the feet, so he kept. So, on the keeping side, he has already done it for long enough. The batting, I think, he is prepared, he is ready, and he is very, very talented. So, he will try and do his best; there is no doubt," he added.

Jurel, before the start of the series, had shown fine form for India A, notching three fifty-plus scores in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions. He also played a match-winning knock of 90 against England in Ranchi during last year's home Test series — an effort that further cemented his credentials as a dependable performer in high-pressure situations.