Bumrah to miss Oval Test due to workload?

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, at The Oval starting on Thursday, due to workload management concerns.



'The BCCI medical team has told Bumrah that the decision is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind,' said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



'The development is not entirely a surprise, considering the medical team in coordination with Bumrah, the Indian team management, and the selectors had decided he would play only three of the five Tests during the England tour,' the report added.



India's biggest selection dilemma going into the must-win fifth Test is Bumrah, who has bowled 119.4

overs across the three Tests he has played so far.Injury-prone pace spearhead Bumrah was initially earmarked to play only three Tests in England as part of his workload management. However, with the series on the line, he could play a fourth match.

The fast bowler played in the series opener at Headingley before he was rested for the next game, and then returned for back to back Tests at Lord's and Manchester.



However, the Indian team management is yet to rule out Bumrah.



Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said in his media conference in London on Tuesday that Bumrah "is fit as per his load."



"Bumrah is fit now according to his load. He has bowled one inning in the last match. So that obviously head coach, our physio and captain they will have a discussion and decide. There has been no discussion," Kotak said two days before the game.



