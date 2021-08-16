News
With match evenly poised, England hoping to rein in Pant

With match evenly poised, England hoping to rein in Pant

Source: PTI
August 16, 2021 09:48 IST
'I think anything over 220-230 is going to be pretty difficult, but not impossible obviously. It won't be easy.'

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at stumps on Day 4, and his presence would be a big concern for the hosts, but Ali said they would look to hit back with the new ball.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at stumps on Day 4, and his presence would be a big concern for the hosts, but Ali said they would look to hit back with the new ball. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England may have made some late inroads to set up an exciting final day with India leading by 154 runs, but the priority for the hosts is to keep the target inside 220, all-rounder Moeen Ali said after the penultimate day of the Lord's Test.

 

The off-spinning all-rounder dismissed a well-set Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) as India lost three wickets for 20 runs to finish the fourth day of the second Test at 181 for six.

"I think both teams are in a decent situation, it's been a fantastic game of cricket. I think anything over 220-230 is going to be pretty difficult, but not impossible obviously. It won't be easy," Ali said on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 14 at stumps, and his presence would be a big concern for the hosts, but Ali said they would look to hit back with the new ball.

"We know what Pant can do, he can be so dangerous. But we all have to play well tomorrow. The new ball will be crucial tomorrow. We also have Jimmy Anderson."

Recalled into the side for only his second Test appearance in two years, Ali was back among the runs as well as wickets.

"I'm not taking things too seriously anymore. I know there will be bad days and there will be good days," Ali, who is playing his first Test on home soil since the 2019 Ashes, said.

"I'm really enjoying myself. That was my aim really. I just wanted to be part of the series and do well. Hopefully, I get more runs," he said.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England players trap ball with spikes, raise eyebrows!
PIC: Deepti Sharma rings in play on Day 4 at Lord's
Federer to have more knee surgery, to miss US Open
7 Easy Asanas for Good Health
Left Afghanistan to avoid bloodshed: Ashraf Ghani
Pujara, Rahane break 62-year record
India tour of England 2021

Pujara, Rahane break 62-year record

'Rohit needs to be selective with his shot selection'

