Rediff.com  » Cricket » England players trap ball with spikes, raise eyebrows!

England players trap ball with spikes, raise eyebrows!

Source: PTI
August 15, 2021 22:07 IST
An England player uses his spikes to trap the ball.

IMAGE: An England player uses his spikes to trap the ball during Day 4 of the second Test against India, at Lord’s, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, screengrab/Twitter

The England team caused a minor flutter on Sunday when two players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red Dukes ball during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test, at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

 

Footage from the official broadcaster emerged wherein an England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball tampering flew thick and fast.

However, no such development could be confirmed and the Indian team hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.

The incident was recorded in the 35th over of India’s second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

The footage did not show the face of the players. The matter did not escalate and play continued with the same ball.

When an Indian fan asked Stuart Broad on social media if it was intentional, the injured England seamer replied: "Of course, it wasn't."

Broad's explanation was if the umpires needed to check the ball after this particular incident to ensure it hasn't been fiddled with, then every six hit would warrant a ball check.

Source: PTI
