Rediff.com  » Cricket » Windies vs Australia ODI suspended after COVID scare

Windies vs Australia ODI suspended after COVID scare

July 23, 2021 07:19 IST
Aaron Finch

IMAGE: Cricket Australia said the third ODI on Saturday was in 'considerable doubt'. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia in Barbados was suspended minutes before the start on Thursday after a member of the West Indies staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirmation of the suspension came straight after the toss, with both teams promptly making their way back to their respective dressing rooms.

All personnel were isolating pending COVID test results.

 

"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the tests are confirmed," West Indies Cricket said in a statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/2nd-cg-insurance-odi-between-west-indies-and-australia-postponed

The teams have stayed on separate floors of their hotels during the tour but they shared the same charter plane from Saint Lucia to Barbados last Saturday, Cricket Australia's website said.

Governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said the third ODI on Saturday was in 'considerable doubt'.

Australia's T20 tour of Bangladesh was also in doubt, CA added in a statement only hours after its August 3 - August 9 schedule was confirmed.

Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs in the rain-hit first one-day international in Barbados on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
