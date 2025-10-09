HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Windies look to legends for spark before India Test

Windies look to legends for spark before India Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 09, 2025 19:54 IST

x

'My focus is to keep motivating the guys so that we continue playing positive cricket and turn around our current situation.'

While Windies captain Roston Chase hasn't been a very sought after cricketer in top T20 leagues, he believes that pride of wearing the Maroon Test cap can't be compared to playing in franchise based tournaments.

IMAGE: While Windies captain Roston Chase hasn't been a very sought after cricketer in top T20 leagues, he believes that pride of wearing the Maroon Test cap can't be compared to playing in franchise based tournaments. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

West Indies cricket may be at its nadir but the only way from here is up with self belief and the right attitude, the legendary Vivian Richards and Brian Lara told Roston Chase and his team ahead of the second Test match against India starting in New Delhi on Friday.

 

Three former West Indies captains -- Richards, Lara and Richie Richardson -- were in the national capital and met the current Test squad during a promotional event on Wednesday.

"Yes, we had a team event yesterday, and I had the privilege of speaking with all three (Richards, Lara and Richardson) of them. They told me to keep believing -- we may be down at the moment, but things will change," Chase said on the eve of the Test match.

All three urged them to play positive cricket during the next few days.

"That change can start now, and it begins with the belief and mindset of every player. My focus is to keep motivating the guys so that we continue playing positive cricket and turn around our current situation."

Chase feels that lack of quality among Test batters is largely due to the standard of first-class cricket in the islands.

"I can't speak for everyone, but from my own perspective, it comes down to confidence and playing enough quality first-class cricket.

"The more time you spend facing good bowling attacks, the more you learn to handle pressure and improve on your weaknesses. When you start your career, opponents don't know much about you, but after a few matches, they pick on your flaws. It's up to the players to identify those areas early and work hard to correct them," he explained.

Chase also didn't agree with the notion that batters in his team lack confidence.

"I don't think confidence is lacking. It's more about getting that one big innings to build momentum. Once a player gets a solid 50 or a hundred, it boosts belief for everyone. We didn't start the series well as a batting unit, and the pressure is on."

"It's important for us to absorb that pressure and then transfer it back onto the Indian bowlers. We just need a few players to kick on from their starts -- once that happens, things will look much better."

Earlier on Thursday, Shubman Gill spoke about a country's cricket foundation depending on a good Test team and the not other way round. Chase agreed with his Indian counterpart.

"Red-ball cricket is the foundation. If you can play the longer format well, it's easier to adapt to ODIs and T20s -- but the reverse is tough. A strong base in red-ball cricket teaches you discipline, technique, and temperament.

"While white-ball cricket is more glamorous these days, all the true legends of the game made their names in Test cricket. It remains the ultimate challenge for any cricketer."

While Chase hasn't been a very sought after cricketer in top T20 leagues, he believes that pride of wearing the Maroon Test cap can't be compared to playing in franchise based tournaments.

"For me, representing the West Indies has always been a dream. I had the chance to play franchise cricket, but I gave that up because I wanted to play for my country.

"Taking on the captaincy role now is a big responsibility, and it shows my commitment. I want to wear the maroon, and I'll always give my all for it."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kasparov takes lead over Anand at Clutch Chess
Kasparov takes lead over Anand at Clutch Chess
Will Rohit-Kohli play in Vijay Hazare Trophy?
Will Rohit-Kohli play in Vijay Hazare Trophy?
Women's WC PIX: SA dismiss India for 251
Women's WC PIX: SA dismiss India for 251
Inside Team India's fearless rise to dominance
Inside Team India's fearless rise to dominance
'Too Many Controversies Under Gambhir'
'Too Many Controversies Under Gambhir'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 3

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

VIDEOS

PM Modi, UK PM Starmer visit Jio Art & Craft Centre in Mumbai0:35

PM Modi, UK PM Starmer visit Jio Art & Craft Centre in...

PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai2:51

PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall1:42

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO