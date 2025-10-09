Women's WC: India make steady start vs SA

IMAGE: India opener Praitika Rawal has started solidly against South Africa. Photograph: BCCI/X

Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana have given India a solid start in their rain-delayed match in their Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

After 10 overs India are 55 for 0 in 10 overs with Rawal 26 off 31 with four boundaries and Mandhana on 23 off 30.

Earlier, after incessant rain interrupted the exciting contest, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to field against the hosts India.

Relentless rain in Visakhapatnam forced the toss to be delayed by an hour. Despite the unprecedented setback, not a single over has been lost to weather. The ground staff put in the hard yards by using a super sopper to ensure the surface doesn't hinder the players.

India boasts a formidable record against South Africa in the Women's ODIs, notching 20 wins while conceding 12 defeats. India comes into the clash on the back of two successive victories, while South Africa got off to an abysmal start in their campaign opener. The Women Proteas bundled out on 69 against England but pulled off a composed chase against New Zealand to open their victory account.

Wolvaardt believes the game will be a run fest and said during the time of the toss, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a very nice wicket. Should be pretty high-scoring. Very happy with how we played in the last game. She (Brits) has been amazing, long may the form continue."

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains hopeful about putting up a competitive total and said, "Looking at the conditions, bowling. Hopefully, we'll put up a decent total. Amanjot is back in place of Renuka. We need to keep showing improvement. In the first two games, we wanted to win, and we did that. We want to keep doing the good things."

Playing XIs:

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.