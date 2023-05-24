News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Windies cricketer Thomas suspended for alleged match fixing

Windies cricketer Thomas suspended for alleged match fixing

May 24, 2023 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Devon Thomas

IMAGE: Devon Thomas, 33, has 14 days to respond to the charges. Photograph: ICC

West Indies batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally suspended for alleged match fixing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday, charging him with seven counts under its Anti-Corruption code.

 

The charges against Thomas, who has represented West Indies in all three formats, relate to his conduct while playing in the franchise-based Lanka Premier League, the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"The charges involve contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021," ICC said

"He has also been charged under several other codes, including failing to disclose full details of an approach in the Lanka Premier League 2021, Abu Dhabi T10 2021 and CPL 2021."

Thomas, 33, has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Thomas last played in December when he made his Test debut against Australia at Adelaide. He has played 21 one-day internationals (ODI), 12 Twenty20s and one test match, and was named in the squad for next month's ODI series against the United Arab Emirates.

"CWI (Cricket West Indies) is not directly involved in the process but remains firm in denouncing corruption in cricket, and fully supports the ICC ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) in its efforts to uphold the integrity of the sport," the body said.

"In collaboration with ICC and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA), CWI remains committed to sensitizing and educating our players and officials on anti-corruption in sports."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Thousands join wrestlers in march to India Gate
Thousands join wrestlers in march to India Gate
Seven people held for racist abuse of Real Madrid star
Seven people held for racist abuse of Real Madrid star
TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3
TT Worlds: Manika advances to Round 3
Bopanna back in top 10 in ATP rankings
Bopanna back in top 10 in ATP rankings
IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final
IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final
PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh
PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh
Why You MUST Read About Maleesha Kharwa
Why You MUST Read About Maleesha Kharwa

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final

IPL PICS: CSK beat GT by 15 runs to enter 10th final

England's Robinson fit to join squad for Ireland Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances