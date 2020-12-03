News
Williamson's gesture for bereaved Roach wins hearts

By Rediff Cricket
December 03, 2020 16:28 IST
Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson hugs Kemar Roach. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Test series. 

 

There is no better ambassador for the Spirit of Cricket than Kane Williamson and his gesture towards West Indies cricketer Kemar Roach highlights why the New Zealand captain is the role model all modern day cricketers must emulate.

Roach was preparing for the Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton when he received news that his father Andrew Smith has passed away.

Windies Cricket tweeted a photograph in which Williamson can be seen hugging Roach before the start of play on the opening day of the first Test.

'On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home. Losing a loved one is never easy and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time.'

'We got the news as we prepared for the Test match here and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support,' Windies Team Manager Rawl Lewis said.

The cricketing world noted how Williamson needs to be appreciated for how he approaches the Gentleman's Game.

The New Zealand and West Indies teams wore black armbands on the opening day in memory of Roach's father.

