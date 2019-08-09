News
PIX: Unique birthday party proves Williamson is most loved cricketer

August 09, 2019 12:36 IST

IMAGE: Kane Williamson jogged over to the boundary where the fans had gathered with the cake. Photographa: SLC/Twitter

Kane Williamson's stature as one of the most loved cricketers around was evident again when a group of Sri Lankan fans arranged a special treat on the sidelines of a warm-up match to celebrate the New Zealand captain's birthday.

 

A small group of fans turned up at the FTZ Sports Complex with a cake for Williamson who spent most of his 29th birthday watching his team toil in the field in less than ideal conditions in Katunayake on Thursday.

During a drinks break, the visiting captain jogged over to the boundary where the fans had gathered with the cake.

The New Zealand skipper took a bite from a piece of cake from a fan and fed the man a piece in return before exchanging high fives with the group and posing for a few selfies.

Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted a few pictures of the moment, with the message "What a way to celebrate the Birthday!", prompting an outpouring of wishes for Williamson on social media.

Williamson was hailed for his graceful acceptance of New Zealand's heart-breaking defeat against England via boundary count in the final of this year's 50-overs World Cup.

New Zealand are scheduled to play a two Test-series in Sri Lanka, with the first match starting on Aug. 14 in Galle.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
