News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1st Test, Day 1: Williamson puts NZ on top

1st Test, Day 1: Williamson puts NZ on top

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 03, 2020 15:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson celebrates his half century during Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Seddon ParkKane Williamson celebrates his half century during Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Seddon Park. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Half-centuries from Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson proved crucial for New Zealand as they kept the West Indies bowlers at bay on the opening day of the first Test at Seddon Park on Thursday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 243/2 with Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. While the skipper was unbeaten on 97, giving him company was senior campaigner Taylor on 31. With rain delaying the start on the opening morning, Windies, who elected to bowl first, got an immediate reward in the form of debutant Will Young's wicket with Shannon Gabriel dismissing him in the fourth over.

 

Williamson then joined Latham and the duo started rebuilding the Kiwi innings. Their patient knocks carried New Zealand to the end of the opening session with an 85-run stand.

Latham's resilience saw him scoring his 19th Test fifty as New Zealand looked steady on the first day after an early blow.

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Phil Simmons of the West Indies and captain Kane Williamson of New Zealand and his team mates take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, skipper Williamson completed 1,000 Test runs at Seddon Park. He joined Taylor as the only cricketers with 1,000 or more runs at the venue.

Kemar Roach finally ended Latham's stint at the crease as the 154-run partnership between Williamson and Latham came to an end against the run of play. Taylor and Williamson ensured New Zealand didn't suffer any further loss.

Personally for Williamson, this is his 33rd Test as captain moving him ahead of Daniel Vettori (32 Tests) into third on the all-time New Zealand skipper list.

Former skipper Stephen Fleming leads the list with 80 Tests as captain followed by JR Reid with 34 Tests. Brendon McCullum is fifth on the list with 31 Tests.

Also, on the opening day of the first Test, both New Zealand and West Indies wore black armbands in honour of Kemar Roach's late father Andrew Smith.

Cricket West Indies and the Windies team also extended deepest condolences to Roach and his family on the passing of his father.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why this Australian is wary of India's pacers
Why this Australian is wary of India's pacers
Has India solved its No 6 puzzle?
Has India solved its No 6 puzzle?
Switch-hit is part of game's evolution: Maxwell
Switch-hit is part of game's evolution: Maxwell
Why did Australia rest Cummins after two games?
Why did Australia rest Cummins after two games?
RBI puts curbs on HDFC Bank over data centre outage
RBI puts curbs on HDFC Bank over data centre outage
Rajini ends years of suspense, to launch party in Jan
Rajini ends years of suspense, to launch party in Jan
We must have just 2 rates of income tax
We must have just 2 rates of income tax

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Can India pose tougher challenge to Australia in T20s?

Can India pose tougher challenge to Australia in T20s?

If it was not for Pandya...

If it was not for Pandya...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use