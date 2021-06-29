Williamson on his 'special' friendship with Kohli

Last updated on: June 29, 2021 14:24 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Kane Williamson led his New Zealand side to an impressive victory as they claimed the inaugural ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand were the superior side at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in all parts of the game- be it bowling, fielding, or batting.

Williamson was greeted by India captain Virat Kohli after they won the match. One of the photos of Williamson hugging Kohli after winning the WTC final went viral.

Recently, Williamson opened up about his relationship with Kohli.

Williamson said that both of them have known each other for a long time as called him as ‘a mate’.

'It was a great moment, you know, toe to toe, and obviously, Virat and I have known each other for a long time and we're mates. And that's always a great part of the sport as well that over the years you get the opportunity to meet people all around the world, form these different friendships through these different experiences you have had either together or against each other and often find a bit of common ground and share a few common interests and that's quite special,' Williamson told India Today.

Williamson also talked about the celebrations after the match and how he tried to calm the Kiwi players, who were in a jubilant mood.

'I was trying to tell the guys to just keep calm but they weren't listening to me much. There was a lot of elation, I suppose, and there was a whole mix of feelings and emotions. You mentioned a number of our past experiences and there were a number of guys involved in all of those and there were some that weren't and so I think everyone felt a little bit different,' he said.