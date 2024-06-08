News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson seeks redemption following shock loss

Williamson seeks redemption following shock loss

Source: PTI
June 08, 2024 18:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson in action. Photograph: Black Caps / X

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson expressed deep disappointment after his team's crushing 84-run defeat to Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. He called for a quick turnaround and a stronger showing in their next match.

New Zealand's batting faltered against the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who bagged four wickets each, restricting them to a meager 75 runs while chasing 160. "The performance was incredibly frustrating," admitted Williamson at the post-match conference.

"We prepared well, but there are no excuses. We need to move on quickly." Their next challenge is against the West Indies on June 13th in Trinidad. Williamson emphasized the importance of immediate analysis and adjustments.

"We'll have a team meeting to review the game and identify areas for improvement. The tournament is fast-paced, so we don't have much time to dwell on this," he explained. "We knew the matches would come thick and fast after our arrival in the West Indies."

While acknowledging their shortcomings, Williamson praised Afghanistan's exceptional performance. "We fell short of our own standards, but credit to Afghanistan, they were outstanding. They've been building a strong team for a while now, and these kind of performances are becoming a norm for them," he said.

"The conditions are constantly changing, leading to close matches, which makes it a thrilling tournament," he said. "However, our focus is on self-improvement and putting up a better fight in the next game."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
