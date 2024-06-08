News
Alam: Pakistan need to stop Kohli, Bumrah

Alam: Pakistan need to stop Kohli, Bumrah

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 08, 2024 18:51 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with the Man of the Match award after his performance against Ireland. Photograph: BCCI

Fawad Alam, a former Pakistan all-rounder, believes Babar Azam's team must neutralize Indian batting star Virat Kohli and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah to win their crucial T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

This comes after Pakistan's shocking loss to co-hosts USA in the Super Over, while India dominated their opening match against Ireland. "Kohli and Bumrah's experience and skill can single-handedly win the game for India," Alam said in a PTI video interview.

"They are a well-balanced team, making them a tough opponent." Alam, who played extensively for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs but has limited T20 experience, highlighted the importance of a strong performance from Mohammad Amir.

He compared it to Amir's match-winning spell against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. "I expect Amir to redeem himself and deliver alongside Babar, who has a good record against India," Alam said.

 

He acknowledged Amir's ordinary performance in the Super Over against USA but defended the pacer, stating, "He's not the same bowler as before. He's still Pakistan's most experienced bowler." While acknowledging the pressure on Pakistan after the USA loss, Alam believes there's hope. "Losing to USA is unacceptable," he admitted. "Now, the pressure is on, but I hope for a good game."

He expressed concern about Pakistan's bowling attack, especially the lack of strong spin options due to Imad Wasim's injury and Shadab Khan's recent struggles. "India's bowling with Bumrah, Siraj, and Yadav is a threat," he said. "However, if Pakistan's bowling performs well on supposedly better pitches, they might have an edge."

Finally, Alam criticized the ICC for not properly inspecting the pitch in New York. "Why weren't matches played on well-prepared wickets in Dallas and Florida?" he questioned. "The drop-in pitch offered uneven bounce, putting batsmen at risk. The ICC needs to take responsibility."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
