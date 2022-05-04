Williamson returns to New Zealand Test squad for England tour

IMAGE: New Zealand's Kane Williamson waves to the crowd after winning the ICC World Test Championship final against India, at Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain, June 23, 2021. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to return to Test cricket for the first time since November after being included in their initial 20-man squad for next month's tour of England.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) named an extended squad for the three-Test series on Tuesday to include cover for players likely to miss two warm-up games at the end of this month due to their involvement in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The squad will be trimmed down to 15 before the first Test at Lord's on June 2.

Williamson's elbow injury kept him out of a Test match in India in December and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and could be among those absent for the warm-up matches, along with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

"The red ball tour of England first up is clearly high on our priority list and we're looking forward to hitting the ground running over there in a couple of weeks' time," coach Gary Stead said.

"All going to plan, we will have everyone fit and available for the first Test at Lord's, and aim to announce our final squad of 15 for that series once we've completed our warm-up games."

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel returns to the squad, having not played since taking all 10 wickets in an innings against India.

Uncapped players Cam Fletcher - who was called up for the South Africa series earlier this year - Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy are also included.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young