On Monday, May 2, 2022, the Kolkata Knight Riders finally ended their losing run at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The pre- and post game interactions always make for an interesting watch. Please click on the images and take a look.

IMAGE: A relieved Shreyas Iyer flashes the victory sign after the game. Check out the smiles on Sunil Naraine and Aaron Finch's faces. All Photographs: Kind courtesy iplt20.com

IMAGE: KKR Opener Venkatesh Iyer, who didn't play Monday's game against the Rajasthan Royals, explains a shot played during the match to KKR team-mate Umesh Yadav, right, and RR pace bowler and Venky's Madhya Pradesh team-mate Kuldeep Sen, left.

IMAGE: The West Indian stars: Shimron Hetmeyer, Guyana and RR, leftr; Andre Russell, Jamaica and KKR, centre; Sunil Naraine, Trinidad and KKR, right.

IMAGE: RR's Jos Buttler, right, with KKR's Tim Southee, centre, and Aaron Finch, left. KKR's Pat Cummins, who hasn't been picked for recent games, can be seen far left.

IMAGE: The Kiwis: RR's Daryl Mitchell, left, and Jimmy Needham, second from left, KKR Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Donaldson (a sprinter who ran in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics; he is also the New Zealand team's strength and conditioning coach), second from right, and RR's Trent Boult, right.

IMAGE: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum plays a brief game of soccer before the game. Baz, who has been criticised for fiddling with the team composition (19 KKR players have been deployed so far), must have slept well after Monday's win.

IMAGE: KKR's Tim Southee, left, and RR's Trent Boult, right, New Zealand's magnificent opening bowlers, have a chat with RR's Prasidh Krishna.

IMAGE: RR's Karun Nair, right, -- only the second Indian to score a triple Test ton -- seems glad to make KKR's Sunil Narine's acquaintance while Tim Southee looks on.

IMAGE: RR's Yuzi Chahal has a word with KKR Bowling Coach Bharat Arun, the former Team India bowling coach, as RR's Jos Buttler practises his batting, and KKR's Pat Cummins and Sam Billings chat.

IMAGE: A wise guy poster for the cameraman. The Star Sports camerawork focusing on the spectators at IPL 2022 games has been superb, accurately capturing the anguish and astonishment at events on the field of play.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com