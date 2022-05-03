What's Special About Rohit's Shoes?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma displays the specially designed boots he wore in the game against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Photographs: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

On Saturday, his 35th birthday, Rohit Sharma stepped onto the field wearing a specially designed shoe, highlighting his cause to 'End Plastic Waste' and 'Saving Marine Life'.

His specially designed shoes showed a turtle swimming in the pristine blue waters of the ocean, with the message 'End Plastic Waste' written on it.

This is the third time Rohit has supported the cause in IPL 2022.

Ahead of the match, the first game the Mumbai Indians won this IPL season, Rohit posted pictures on his Instagram page and wrote: 'The ocean is my happy place. It's a world like no other and it must be protected. One of the biggest threats to our ocean health is plastic! it is polluting our oceans and it's not just our marine life that's paying the price.

'Our well-being is HUGELY dependent on our oceans. No oceans, no human life. The smallest and most effective step you can take -- Don't throw trash in the ocean and stop those around you from doing so,' the MI skipper added.

'Together with @adidasIndia we are here to take charge to create a sustainable planet. For every run I score in this year's IPL, @adidasIndia will pick up 10 plastic bottles from the beaches in Mumbai.'

Rohit has previously promoted environmental causes, calling to embrace nature and batting for 'Azaadi' of wild animals.