News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson doubtful, Boult available for second Test

Williamson doubtful, Boult available for second Test

June 09, 2021 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson has been suffering from a tendon problem in his left elbow and missed the one-day international series against Bangladesh in March as well as the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IMAGE: Kane Williamson has been suffering from a tendon problem in his left elbow and missed the one-day international series against Bangladesh in March as well as the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is a doubt for the second Test against England at Edgbaston due to an elbow injury while seamer Trent Boult is available for selection, coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday.

Williamson has been managing a tendon problem in his left elbow for several months but led his side in the drawn match at Lord's last week.

He missed the one-day international series against Bangladesh in March as well as the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

"His elbow is still niggling him a wee bit," Stead told reporters.

"He's had some more treatment on that and we just want to make sure the best thing for him is playing this match versus taking a little bit more time to be ready."

Boult, who was initially due to miss the England series following a post-IPL break, joined the squad late last week and is expected to play after completing isolation earlier than expected due to updated quarantine protocols.

"Trent's back and available to be selected and it's likely we'll play him in this game," Stead added. "Things did change when he got here or from the information we had initially. It's good news for us.

"The best thing for Trent is to get out there, get the Dukes ball in his hand and show us what he's capable of."

All-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out after he re-opened a cut on his left index finger on the final day of the first Test at Lord's.

Stead added that one of Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Kyle Jamieson would make way for the returning Boult, with an eye on the forthcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, which begins on June 18 in Southampton.

"We want to make sure the key bowlers who we think will take part in that game are fresh, raring to go and ready for that first ball of the match versus India," Stead said.

The second Test between England and New Zealand starts on Thursday, with crowds of 18,000 a day expected at Edgbaston.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul
'Sunshine and good feelings' for Rahul
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Jadeja wants to play WTC final
Top-ranked Belgium at disadvantage at Euro 2020
Top-ranked Belgium at disadvantage at Euro 2020
How to Defeat Pirates who STEAL Films
How to Defeat Pirates who STEAL Films
Explained in 6 charts: India's bull run in Covid times
Explained in 6 charts: India's bull run in Covid times
MFs you must Buy, Hold or Exit
MFs you must Buy, Hold or Exit

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final

Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final

Indian cricketers to get 20-day break after WTC final

Indian cricketers to get 20-day break after WTC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use