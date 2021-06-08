Why Shami holds the key for India in WTC final

June 08, 2021 15:52 IST

'Mohammad Shami holds the key to the Indian bowling attack.'

IMAGE: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Former players Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel believe pace bowler Mohammed Shami will the hold the key for India with the ball in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.

"WTC final, it's the biggest Test match ever. I think New Zealand will have a 55-45 advantage. I also think Kane Williamson will be the highest scorer. And, in terms of highest wicket-taker, it will be between Trent Boult and Mohammad Shami," said former pacer Irfan on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.



India will play New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton from June 18 to 22.



Parthiv believes Cheteshwar Pujara will be the highest run-scorer in the WTC final, while picking India as the winners of the marquee contest.



"I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No. 3 -- if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run-scorer in this Test match," said the former wicketkeeper-batsman.



"I will put cricketing logic aside and I will back India to win this Test match. I think Mohammad Shami holds the key to the Indian bowling attack. Yes, (Jasprit) Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have been bowling and preparing well, but I think Mohammad Shami is key. The way he has been bowling in England and he has done really well in all conditions," he added.