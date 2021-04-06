Will try my best to lead Delhi Capitals to IPL title, says Pant

April 06, 2021 15:31 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. Photograph and Video: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said on Tuesday that he is excited to lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.

"I would like to thank all the coaches and the owners for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to making most of this opportunity. We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year," said the 23-year-old, who has scored 2,079 runs in 68 IPL matches.

"We have been playing nicely as a team from last two-three years and our preparations are going on well. Everyone looks in great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 percent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a captain."



When asked about the influence of head coach Ricky Ponting on the team, Pant said, "He (Ricky) has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team and as a player when you see your coach and you're thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team."



The wicketkeeper-batsman is really looking forward to going toe-to-toe against Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Delhi Capitals' first encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on April 10.



"My first match as captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," he said.