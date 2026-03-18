Will Smith, Warner Travel for PSL Despite Risks?

Despite regional tensions and security concerns, the Pakistan Cricket Board expects a strong turnout of Australian players, including Steve Smith and David Warner, for the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

IMAGE: David Warner, right, with Steve Smith. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Pakistan Cricket Board anticipates strong participation from Australian players in the upcoming Pakistan Super League despite regional security concerns.

The Australian government has cleared players to travel to Pakistan for the PSL, but has issued a 'do not travel' advisory for Peshawar.

Top Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne are expected to participate in the PSL tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has played down concerns about Australian players travelling for the upcoming Pakistan Super League, even as tensions continue in the Gulf and near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Recent airstrikes in Kabul -- which reportedly claimed more than 400 lives -- have added to the unease.

According to a report by Code Sports, a popular Australian sports news web site, players and support staff have already been briefed about potential risks, from security concerns to possible travel disruptions.

Yet, the PCB expects a strong overseas turnout, including several big names from Australia. Players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne are still in line to feature in the PSL.

The Australian government has cleared its players to travel, but not without caution. One clear directive -- avoid Peshawar. The city, close to the Afghanistan border, has been marked a 'do not travel' zone, even though it is scheduled to host matches.

Within the PCB, a source insisted that plans remain firmly on track. 'All travel arrangements are in place, and we expect the Australian players to start arriving from next week.'

The tournament is set to begin on March 26 at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium, where the Lahore Qalandars will take on Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.