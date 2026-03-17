Pakistan Cricket Board Reassures on Overseas Players' PSL Travel Plans Despite Regional Conflicts

Despite regional tensions, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirms that international players, including a strong contingent from Australia, are set to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

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Key Points The PCB has dismissed concerns about foreign players' travel to Pakistan for PSL 11 despite regional tensions.

PSL 11 is scheduled to start on March 26 and will feature an increased number of international players, including many Australians.

The PCB source refuted reports of Australian players having reservations due to Middle East tensions and border issues with Afghanistan.

Several high-profile Australian cricketers, including Steve Smith and David Warner, are expected to participate in PSL 11.

PSL 11 will feature eight teams for the first time and will clash with the Indian Premier League for the second consecutive year.

The PCB has dismissed concerns regarding the travel plans of overseas players for the Pakistan Super League, despite the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, with the tournament set to feature an increased number of foreign players, particularly from Australia.

The 11th edition of the PSL is set to get underway here on March 26, bringing together top domestic talent and a host of international players in what promises to be another exciting season of franchise cricket.

A source within the PCB refuted reports that Australian players had reservations about travelling to the country due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and Pakistan's border tensions with neighbouring Afghanistan.

"All travel arrangements and plans are in place and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week," the source said.

Recent media reports suggested that the Australian government had advised its players against travelling to Peshawar, where only one PSL match is scheduled, due to its proximity to the Afghanistan border.

The source said the PSL had faced bigger challenges in the past but the board was aware of the situation and working accordingly.

Australian Players Confirmed for PSL 11

Several Australian cricketers have signed up for the PSL, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser McGurk, Josh Phillipe, Riley Meredith and Ben McDermott among others.

The PSL will, for the first time, feature eight teams instead of six and, for the second successive year, will clash with the Indian Premier League, which kicks off three days after the tournament.