News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Natarajan doubtful for England T20Is; Chakravarthy ruled out

Injured Natarajan doubtful for England T20Is; Chakravarthy ruled out

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: March 10, 2021 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's failure to clear fitness tests has ruled him out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

Thangarasu Natarajan

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan is likely to miss the T20I series against England because of a knee and shoulder injury. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's failure to clear fitness tests has ruled him out while Thangarasu Natarajan is racing against time to be battle-ready, making him doubtful for at least the early part of India's five-match T20 series against England, starting in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

Chakravarthy has repeatedly failed to clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, while yorker specialist Natarajan is yet to join the squad here due to an apparent "shoulder niggle".

"Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.

"However, he has failed to clear the yo-yo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

The question now being asked is why did the Chetan Sharma led committee select such a player, who, after the month of October, hasn't played even one competitive game for his state Tamil Nadu.

"We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali (T20 Championship). But then again, he didn't play a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game. How do you assess his match fitness based on games that he played five months back? I guess Varun Chakravarthy is a lesson for selectors," said the source.

"If a player is generally not maintaining the standards set by this Indian team, his bowling alone can't be a criteria for selection."

It is learnt that Rahul Chahar will be inducted in the squad as he is already in the bio-bubble since the start of the Test series.

In case of Natarajan, the NCA medical staff is trying to get him fit or at least the later part of the series.

Rahul Tewatia is training with the Indian team in Ahmedabad as he awaits his second fitness Test results.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Team India sweat it out in the nets
SEE: Team India sweat it out in the nets
Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?
Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?
'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'
'He wore the Indian colours on his chest with pride'
All about Delhi's plans to bid for 2048 Olympic Games
All about Delhi's plans to bid for 2048 Olympic Games
Uttarakhand BJP MLAs meet to pick new CM
Uttarakhand BJP MLAs meet to pick new CM
Can you stretch your body like Esha Gupta?
Can you stretch your body like Esha Gupta?
'It is an election to save the soul of Tamil Nadu'
'It is an election to save the soul of Tamil Nadu'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Select T20 Team: Should Pant replace Rahul?

Select T20 Team: Should Pant replace Rahul?

'Playing here can be good for us before T20 WC'

'Playing here can be good for us before T20 WC'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use