News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win at Trent Bridge

England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win at Trent Bridge

June 15, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes celebrates scoring the winning run. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Captain Ben Stokes said England's victory over New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge was the highlight of his career, surpassing even his Ashes heroics at Headingley in 2019 and his match-winning innings in the 50-overs World Cup the same year.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a century and Stokes made an unbeaten 75 as England chased 299 in 50 overs on the final day to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world Test champions.

 

Stokes said the victory 'blows away' his other memorable moments in an England shirt, including the 2019 Ashes when he dragged the side back from the brink of defeat to beat Australia in the third Test.

"I'm struggling to find words for what we witnessed out there today, it was just phenomenal," said Stokes, who took over as captain in April after Joe Root stepped down.

"That blows away Headingley, it blows away Lord's and the World Cup final. Just emotionally and the enjoyment of every minute I had on that field, it was incredible."

"I just can't quite wrap my head around how we've chased 299 with 20 overs left on day five of the Test match when we had to bowl 15 overs this morning. That's never going to happen again. But if it does, it is probably us who are going to do it."

The series victory is England's first under skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, who replaced Chris Silverwood.

England will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third Test gets underway at Headingley on June 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL media rights sold for Rs 48,930 crore: BCCI
IPL media rights sold for Rs 48,930 crore: BCCI
IPL performance has increased expectations: Gaikwad
IPL performance has increased expectations: Gaikwad
How India steamrolled South Africa in Vizag
How India steamrolled South Africa in Vizag
TRS, BJD, AAP to skip Oppn meet on Prez poll
TRS, BJD, AAP to skip Oppn meet on Prez poll
India reports 8,822 fresh COVID-19 cases
India reports 8,822 fresh COVID-19 cases
SAVING HISTORY, One Stepwell At A Time
SAVING HISTORY, One Stepwell At A Time
DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack
DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: Blistering Bairstow blasts England to victory

PHOTOS: Blistering Bairstow blasts England to victory

'Root practiced batting on one leg to achieve balance'

'Root practiced batting on one leg to achieve balance'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances