Relive nail-biting, epic Indo-Pak matches...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 13, 2025 18:55 IST

A poster of the Netflix docu series 'The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan' to stream on Netflix next month

IMAGE: A poster of the Netflix docu series 'The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan' to stream on Netflix next month. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix India/X

The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan, a documentary series on the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 7, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg and produced by Grey Matter Entertainment, the series packs in 'the drama, passion and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations.'

 

The Greatest Rivalry... will narrate many untold stories of the first India-Pakistan ODI match as well as feature interviews of former cricketers from both countries -- Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar recalling their experiences and unveiling secrets.

"Expect nail-biting finishes, unforgettable sixes, and the kind of drama that keeps you glued to your seat.

"This documentary not only delves into a thrilling saga of sport and history but also fuels the rising excitement to see what chapter unfolds next, making it as relevant today as it is timeless... The series goes beyond the pitch, uncovering the personal stories, cultural undertones, and raw emotions that fuel one of the greatest rivalries in the world," the makers stated.

Sachin Tendulkar during his knock of 98 (75 balls, 12x4, 1x6) versus Pakistan at the Centurion, World Cup, 2003.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

