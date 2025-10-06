Former Windies World Cup winner Bernard Julien dead

IMAGE: Former West Indies cricket Bernard Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning team, who went on to play 24 Tests for the Windies. Photograph: Kind courtesy West Indies Cricket Board

Former West Indies World Cup-winning player Bernard Julien died at the age of 75 on Saturday in Valsayn in Trinidad and Tobago.

The West Indies Cricket Board condoled the death of the former World Cup winner and paid tribute to the late cricketer.

'To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences,' Cricket West Indies wrote in a press release.

'The passing of Bernard Julien invites reflection on both the brilliance of his cricketing life and the complex times through which he lived. His career reminds us that the story of West Indies cricket is not only about triumphs on the field but about the choices and circumstances that shaped generations of players and the region itself.

'Bernard Julien was one of the quiet legends of the 1975 World Cup, a tournament that fifty years ago brought this region joy like no other as the West Indies lifted the first men's world title in the history of the game. His skill and composure were central to that victory. He took 4 for 20 against Sri Lanka, 4 for 27 against New Zealand, and 2 for 38 in the final at Lord’s, along with a vital 26 not out that helped seal the championship,' the statement read.

'In all, Bernard played 24 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring 866 runs at an average of 30.92 and taking 50 wickets at 37.36. In One Day Internationals, he claimed 18 wickets at 25.72. As a left arm swing bowler, his delivery was smooth and rhythmic, capable of moving the ball both ways. With the bat, he combined balance and control with understated confidence. He was admired for his calm temperament and thoughtful approach to the game, a player who brought intelligence and integrity to every performance.

His international career came to an end following his participation in the 1982–83 and 1983–84 tours to South Africa, during a period when the world of sport was sharply divided by the moral and political challenges of apartheid. Those decisions reflected the difficult realities of that era and the pressures faced by players navigating competing demands of opportunity, conscience, and circumstance,' the board further wrote in their statement.