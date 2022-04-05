News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Kane Williamson lead NZ in England Test series?

Will Kane Williamson lead NZ in England Test series?

April 05, 2022 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hopes to have captain Kane Williamson back for their three-Test tour of England in June but says they will need to manage his workload to prevent recurrence of an elbow injury.

Williamson, 31, missed home series against Bangladesh and South Africa with a tendon injury in his left elbow that has been troubling him over the last 18 months.

While Kane has returned to action in the Indian Premier League, Stead said there was no need to rush his return to the 'Black Caps'.

 

"The catch-22 is, Kane comes back early, scores a hundred, and his elbow is gone again, and then we'd be in the same place," Stead told reporters on Tuesday.

"Kane, like any of us, needs breaks at certain times. He's dying to play cricket for New Zealand again, I can absolutely assure you of that, but we can't burn him out in the future."

"We have to be smart around those things."

Williamson, who reached out to India great Sachin Tendulkar and Australia's Steve Smith for advice on recovering from elbow injuries, told reporters in February he was so tired of dealing with the elbow there were times he wanted to 'cut it off'.

Tom Latham led the side against Bangladesh and South Africa, as well as in the limited-overs home series against Netherlands, in Williamson's absence.

"At the moment, Kane is just out of that role because he hasn't been available for us," Stead said. So when Kane comes back, I expect him to be captain for us again."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Can he be the next Pollard for Mumbai Indians?
IPL: Can he be the next Pollard for Mumbai Indians?
Hazlewood unavailable for RCB till next week
Hazlewood unavailable for RCB till next week
Does Kane need these legends playing?
Does Kane need these legends playing?
Women's ODI Rankings: Mitahli slips, Mandhana rises
Women's ODI Rankings: Mitahli slips, Mandhana rises
Man carries ailing wife to hospital on cart in UP
Man carries ailing wife to hospital on cart in UP
Sensex tumbles over 430 pts on profit-booking
Sensex tumbles over 430 pts on profit-booking
Haryana passes tit-for-tat resolution against Punjab
Haryana passes tit-for-tat resolution against Punjab

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

This pace bowler is India's lucky charm...

This pace bowler is India's lucky charm...

INSIDE the Punjab Kings Dressing Room

INSIDE the Punjab Kings Dressing Room

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances