Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hazlewood unavailable for RCB till next week

Hazlewood unavailable for RCB till next week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 05, 2022 16:04 IST
IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood in action for Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL 2022 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

 

Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad during the Pakistan TEst series, will be joining RCB in next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.

"Hazlewood would be joining the team in next couple of days. Unlike others, he didn't directly link up with his franchise post Pakistan series. He has taken a short break due to personal reasons," an IPL source
said.

The Australian players are supposed to be available after April 6 and had Hazlewood completed his quarantine by now, he could have played the game against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

However, since he would take another few days to arrive, the likely match for which he could be available post completion of quarantine is against Chennai Super Kings on April 12.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
