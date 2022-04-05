IPL 2022: Can he be the next Pollard for Mumbai Indians?

IMAGE: Singapore's big-hitting all-rounder Tim David was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL Auction for Rs 8.25 crore. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' young recruit Tim David is keen to use legendary all-rounder Kireon Pollard's experience to improve his game and emerge as a better player in IPL 2022.

Veteran Pollard has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians since 2010, scoring 3293 runs in 180 games at a strike rate of 148. David was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL Auction for Rs 8.25 crore.



"I think Polly (Pollard) has played over 10 years in the IPL, so there's a lot of experience there," Singaporean big-hitting all-rounder David said on Tuesday, on the eve of MI's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune.



"I think that happens over time naturally. You can't just get all of it like, on a notebook straightaway. It just happens with different questions here or there, different situations, different experiences at training and trying to run some ideas past him. Just get little bits here and there and hopefully, I can gain some of those experiences from him (Pollard), and maybe some that I can try and use in a game or that I can add to my game that can be successful."



Mumbai Indians have had a horrendous start to their campaign having lost their first two games -- against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.



But David is confident the five-time IPL champions will bounce back in the coming games, while lauding Rohit Sharma's captaincy.



"He has been a fun captain," David said of skipper Rohit Sharma. "I've only played two games with him (Rohit), so just getting used to playing with him. Getting used to playing with lots of guys in the team, but we'll find our feet and start playing better as a team as the tournament goes on.



"But it's been good fun so far. (The advice) has been just about how to be able to find my skills best in the game and to help the team," quipped David.



David is aiming to be a better player by the time IPL 2022 ends, playing alongside some of the top players around the world.



"First of all try and be a better player at the end of the tournament than I was when I got here. I've tried to make the most of the environment that MI has provided.



"There's been some awesome opportunities to learn already. And obviously, most importantly, on the field it's to try and put in some performances that can really help the team win some games," he said.