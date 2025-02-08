HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Jaiswal or Shreyas get boot from 2nd ODI?

February 08, 2025
February 08, 2025 18:14 IST

Virat Kohli fit to play 2nd ODI.

Virat Kohli was out of the first ODI against England with a sore knee

Star batter Virat Kohli has recovered from a sore right knee and is fit to play the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed.

"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Kotak told mediapersons on the eve of the second game here.

 

However he didn't divulge who among opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and last match's half-centurion Shreyas Iyer would be dropped from the playing eleven.

"It is captain (Rohit Sharma) and coach's (Gautam Gambhir) call. I can't answer this," Kotak replied.

He also played down skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form, stating that it is a mere "lean patch".

Yashasvi Jaiswal

