Odisha cabinet nod to Rs 4124 cr project for sports facilities!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 08, 2025 16:20 IST

The Odisha government has approved a new project for construction of stadiums in all 314 blocks of the state over a period of five years, and the Cabinet has approved an outlay of Rs 4124 crore for it.

It is aimed at strengthening grassroots-level sports infrastructure, highlighting the government's dedication towards fostering a robust sports ecosystem while promoting health and wellness across Odisha.

The project also aims to address critical gaps in rural sports infrastructure, particularly at the block level, where facilities remain underdeveloped.

"Recognising the urgency of closing this gap, the government has outlined several key objectives, including providing enhanced opportunities for athletes, nurturing local talent, and organising more grassroots sports competitions," a statement read.

The focus will be on core sports disciplines where Odisha shows significant promise.

Beyond fostering competitive sports, these facilities will encourage rural youth to participate in physical activities, supporting their overall development and long-term mental and physical well-being.

"Odisha, recognised as a rising sports hub in India, is committed to cultivating a vibrant sports culture. The construction of block level stadiums marks a significant stride toward achieving this vision.

By providing state-of-the-art facilities at the grassroots level, the project will not only serve as a pipeline for nurturing high- performance athletes but will also inspire citizens to adopt sports as a lifestyle."  

Each block level stadium will be developed on 8-10 acres of land and will have disciplines like football/cricket field, clay athletic track with throw and jump area, volleyball/kho kho/kabaddi court, indoor Hall (badminton, table tennis etc.), and common facility centre among others.

