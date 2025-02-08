Australia's tour to WI takes them to uncharted territory

Pat Cummins' side's initial assignment of the new World Test Championship cycle will get underway straight after the ongoing WTC cycle's final against South Africa in June, with West Indies hosting Australia for Tests for the first time in a decade.

Australia will tour the Caribbean in June and July for a three-Test series and five Twenty20 internationals, the West Indies Cricket Board announced.

It will be Australia's first Test tour of the West Indies since 2015.

Australia's long-awaited red-ball return to the Caribbean will take them into uncharted territory with West Indies to face their rivals in a Test in Grenada for the first time, cricket.com.au reported.

It will also the first three-Test series between the countries since the West Indies tour of Australia in 2015-16.

When the two teams faced-off the last time, they finished in a 1-1 stalemate as Shamar Joseph's heroic seven-wicket haul inspired the Windies to a thrilling victory in January last year.

The first Test in the Frank Worrell Trophy series is set to be played at Bridgetown, Barbados beginning June 25. The second Test is scheduled to start on July 3 in St. George's, Grenada and the third on July 12 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Sabina Park in Kingston will host the first two T20s on July 20 and 22, with the remaining three T20s to be played at Basseterre, St. Kitts on July 25, 26 and 28.

The West Indies series will start two weeks after Australia plays South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's, beginning June 11.