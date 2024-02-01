News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Jadeja, Shami miss the remainder of the England series?

Will Jadeja, Shami miss the remainder of the England series?

Source: PTI
February 01, 2024 22:08 IST
IMAGE: India’s injury concerns have deepened as Ravindra Jadeja might be ruled out of the rest of the series. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need more time to recover from his hamstring injury and along with pacer Mohammed Shami could miss the remainder of the five-match Test series against England.

Jadeja, who pulled his hamstring following his run-out during India's fourth-innings chase in the series opener in Hyderabad, was initially ruled out of the second Test beginning in Visakhapatnam from Friday.

Jadeja returned with figures of 3/88 and 2/131 and also scored 87 and 2 in the first Test that India lost by 28 runs.

 

A hamstring injury normally takes at least four weeks to heal and it is likely that Jadeja could be ruled out of the entire series. The final Test of the series is in Dharamsala from March 7-11.

Pacer Shami, sidelined with an injury after a sterling show in last year's ODI World Cup in India, has gone to England to take special injections for his left ankle problem and also consult a surgeon.

He was initially not considered for the first two Tests, but it is now learnt that he could be ruled out of the entire series.

India will also miss KL Rahul in the second Test as he's out with pain in his right quadriceps for which he underwent surgery in 2022.

Currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy, it remains to be seen if he is back before the third Test in Rajkot from February 15. 

India are also without star batter Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the first two Tests owing to personal reasons, forcing the BCCI to pick uncapped Rajat Patidar as replacement.

India have also added middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar to the squad.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

