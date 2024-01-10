News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is This Why Ishan Kishan Was Dropped?

Is This Why Ishan Kishan Was Dropped?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 10, 2024 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan was not selected for the T20I series against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

In a surprising twist, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was omitted from the Indian T20I squad against Afghanistan.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his bewilderment on Twitter: 'Where is Ishan Kishan? Any news on his availability?'

According to a report in the Indian Express newspaper, Ishan sought an exit from the Tests in South Africa, citing mental fatigue.

'He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying,' the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

In response to that statement, individuals close to the player asserted that the location of his off time should not be a point of concern.

The person defending Kishan told the Indian Express, 'When he has been given a break, how does it matter where he spends his time? He wants to be away from the game as constant traveling and warming the bench has taken a toll mentally. And he was in Dubai for his brother's birthday celebrations.'

With the T20 World Cup looming, concerns arise that Ishan may already be out of contention, given the intensified competition for top-order spots with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Despite not being a regular in the XI, Ishan has been part of the squad across formats in the past year. Chopra's concerns seem valid, but recent reports hint at possible disciplinary action leading to his exclusion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'Nobody knows why Ishan isn't there'
'Nobody knows why Ishan isn't there'
Why hasn't Deepak Chahar been selected?
Why hasn't Deepak Chahar been selected?
Why UAE's 'Hello Modi' Will Be Unusual
Why UAE's 'Hello Modi' Will Be Unusual
What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine
What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans
What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London
What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings

Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings

Why These T20 Stars Missed Afghan Series

Why These T20 Stars Missed Afghan Series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances