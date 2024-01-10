Is This Why Ishan Kishan Was Dropped?

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan was not selected for the T20I series against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a surprising twist, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was omitted from the Indian T20I squad against Afghanistan.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his bewilderment on Twitter: 'Where is Ishan Kishan? Any news on his availability?'

According to a report in the Indian Express newspaper, Ishan sought an exit from the Tests in South Africa, citing mental fatigue.

'He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying,' the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

In response to that statement, individuals close to the player asserted that the location of his off time should not be a point of concern.

The person defending Kishan told the Indian Express, 'When he has been given a break, how does it matter where he spends his time? He wants to be away from the game as constant traveling and warming the bench has taken a toll mentally. And he was in Dubai for his brother's birthday celebrations.'

With the T20 World Cup looming, concerns arise that Ishan may already be out of contention, given the intensified competition for top-order spots with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Despite not being a regular in the XI, Ishan has been part of the squad across formats in the past year. Chopra's concerns seem valid, but recent reports hint at possible disciplinary action leading to his exclusion.