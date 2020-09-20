News
Warner opens up about life in a bio-bubble

Warner opens up about life in a bio-bubble

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 20, 2020 19:09 IST
'Bubble life is very challenging. It is the hardest thing not to have family with us due to restrictions'

David Warner

Photograph: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram

Ahead of the opening clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that 'moving from one bio-bubble to another is quite a challenge'.

The opening batsman was part of Australia's limited-overs series against England and has just arrived in the UAE with fellow teammates and the English players from a chartered flight.

 

 

Video: David Warner sweats it out in his hotel balcony, Kind Courtesy SRH/Instagram

"Bubble life is very challenging. It is the hardest thing not to have family with us due to restrictions. But these are unprecedented times due to Covid-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the organisers have done a fantastic job by putting this up," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying at SRH's pre-season press conference.

"Obviously the next few months will be challenging. In Australia, we can go out, play golf and drive a car. Hopefully, we can do some recreational stuff [here too]. But first and foremost is that the tournament gets going. It makes a difference," he added.

Warner had the Orange Cap in the last IPL season as he led the run-charts. His 692 runs in 12 innings came at a strike rate of 143.86. He feels that this time if the top-order fails, the middle-order will be asked to bat freely and put pressure on the opponents.

SRH will take on RCB in their opening game in Dubai on Monday, September 20.

