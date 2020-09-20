Warner opens up about life in a bio-bubble

'Bubble life is very challenging. It is the hardest thing not to have family with us due to restrictions'
Ahead of the opening clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said that 'moving from one bio-bubble to another is quite a challenge'.
The opening batsman was part of Australia's limited-overs series against England and has just arrived in the UAE with fellow teammates and the English players from a chartered flight.
"Bubble life is very challenging. It is the hardest thing not to have family with us due to restrictions. But these are unprecedented times due to Covid-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the organisers have done a fantastic job by putting this up," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying at SRH's pre-season press conference.
"Obviously the next few months will be challenging. In Australia, we can go out, play golf and drive a car. Hopefully, we can do some recreational stuff [here too]. But first and foremost is that the tournament gets going. It makes a difference," he added.
Warner had the Orange Cap in the last IPL season as he led the run-charts. His 692 runs in 12 innings came at a strike rate of 143.86. He feels that this time if the top-order fails, the middle-order will be asked to bat freely and put pressure on the opponents.
SRH will take on RCB in their opening game in Dubai on Monday, September 20.