Will IPL 2025 Opener Be Abandoned?

IMAGE: The rain comes down heavily at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR Vibes/X

The Indian Premier League season-opener is all set to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

However, the curtain raiser in Kolkata is expected to be abandoned with disappointing news coming in from the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rain for South Bengal from Thursday to Sunday.

For March 22, an Orange Alert has been issued while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday.

According to Accuweather, there's a 74% chance of rain in Kolkata on Saturday with chances of rainfall increases to 90% in the evening.

This is not the greatest news for IPL fans but only time will tell if the weather gods decide to change their minds and allow mere mortals an entertaining game of cricket.