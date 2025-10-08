Vengsarkar's Legacy To Stand Tall At Wankhede!

'Honouring Dilip Vengsarkar with a statue at Wankhede is a tribute to one of Mumbai's greatest cricketing icons.'

IMAGE: Dilip Vengsarkar captained India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs. Photograph: ANI Photo

A life-size statue of former India captain and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar will be installed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Wednesday.

The MCA took the decision during its apex council meeting where it was also decided that it would donate Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a "gesture of solidarity towards the farming community".

Mumbai players will also collectively contribute an amount of Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million) for the same cause.

“The Council has unanimously resolved to install a life-size statue of Shri Dilip Vengsarkar at the Wankhede Stadium in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian and Mumbai cricket,” the MCA said.

Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs between 1976 and 1992, also captained India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs. One of the most formidable batters the country has seen, especially at No 3 spot, he scored 6,868 runs at 42.13 with 17 centuries and 35 fifties in Tests.

He also scored 3,508 runs at an average of 34.73 with one century and 23 fifties in one-day internationals.

Earlier in June, the 69-year-old was appointed as a Cricket Advisor to the MCA along with former India captain Diana Edulji.

Meanwhile, the apex council decided to establish MCA Cricket Academies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and enhance the cricket promotion subsidy for maidan clubs for Rs 10,000 per match.

“Honouring Dilip Vengsarkar with a statue at Wankhede is a tribute to one of Mumbai's greatest cricketing icons, while our support for farmers and Maidan clubs underlines MCA's deep-rooted connection with the community,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.