PIX: Gill & Co reach Gambhir's residence for dinner

IMAGE: Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill arrives at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence in Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, for a special dinner . Photographs: Screengrab ANI

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a dinner for the players and support staff at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The gaffer welcomed Shubman Gill and the rest of the Indian Test squad ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies, which begins at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on October 10.

The team members arrived at Gambhir's residence in a bus, dressed in casual outfits.