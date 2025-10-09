PIX: Gill & Co reach Gambhir's residence for dinner

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a dinner for the players and support staff at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Gill wore a T-shirt paired with blue denim and a sporty eyewear while most of the others stuck to white, including Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, and K L Rahul.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also in attendance.
The dinner is said to be aimed at fostering camaraderie before the side embarks on the overseas tour to Australia on October 15.
India will play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I affair Down Under.