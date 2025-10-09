HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Gill & Co reach Gambhir's residence for dinner

PIX: Gill & Co reach Gambhir's residence for dinner

October 09, 2025 00:31 IST

IMAGE: Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill arrives at head coach Gautam Gambhir's residence in Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, for a special dinner. Photographs: Screengrab ANI

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a dinner for the players and support staff at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The gaffer welcomed Shubman Gill and the rest of the Indian Test squad ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies, which begins at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on October 10.
 
The team members arrived at Gambhir's residence in a bus, dressed in casual outfits.
Gill wore a T-shirt paired with blue denim and a sporty eyewear while most of the others stuck to white, including Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel,  and K L Rahul.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also in attendance.

The dinner is said to be aimed at fostering camaraderie before the side embarks on the overseas tour to Australia on October 15. 

 

India will play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I affair Down Under. 

