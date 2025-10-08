2nd Test: Eyes on Reddy as India might stick with same XI vs WI

'Nitish, I think he's shown everyone in Australia just how good he is as a batter. The challenge for him is going to be to make sure that he gets game time in between the away series.'

IMAGE: Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that the presence of top-class spin-bowling all-rounders in the side makes it harder for Nitish Kumar Reddy to break into the XI consistently . Photograph: ANI Photo

India are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination for the second Test against West Indies, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirming that the think-tank wants to give young Nitish Kumar Reddy an extended run as part of a long-term plan to develop a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The match starts in New Delhi from Friday.

"I'd say we're unlikely to change the combination," Ten Doeschate said on Wednesday.

"One of the objectives, one of the sort of medium-term objectives, is to develop a seam bowling all-rounder for India."

The long-term focus explains why the team management is keen to continue with Reddy despite his limited role in the previous Test.

The 21-year-old from Andhra didn't get much of a look-in last week, but the coaching staff views the series as a platform to nurture his all-round potential rather than judge him by one outing.

"It's very important when we go away on tours that we have that position coming," Ten Doeschate explained.

"We didn't get a very good look at Nitish last week, so I think it's actually a very good opportunity to give Nitish another go and not alter the balance of the team. We think he's a fantastic seam bowling all-rounder."

The former Netherlands captain admitted that the biggest challenge for seam-bowling all-rounders in India has often been physical durability rather than skills.

"A bowler with all seam... I think the biggest sort of limitation to what he's seen could be his body. He's not the first all-rounder that we've seen in this country," Ten Doeschate said.

"He's perfect on his heart. He's the same sort of character of player where we don't doubt their skills at all, but for their bodies to hold up to play Test cricket is a different matter."

Ten Doeschate lauded Nitish's batting exploits in Australia, calling him "a quality all-rounder" with the temperament to succeed at the highest level. He has a Test hundred at the MCG.

"Nitish, I think he's shown everyone in Australia just how good he is as a batter," he said.

"The challenge for him is going to be to make sure that he gets game time in between the away series.

"Like I answered the first question, I think a series like this where you look at the combinations, it's more important to look ahead and see how he gets game time and a chance to develop his bowling. But the crux of your question is we really like him and we think he's a quality all-rounder."

India's spin department already features three world-class options in Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, who offer similar skill sets.

Ten Doeschate acknowledged that this depth makes it harder for Nitish to break into the XI consistently but added that such competition only raises the overall standard.

"Yeah, I mean the sort of lucky thing for us is Washi (Washington Sundar) and Jaddu and even Axar are pretty much the same sort of players we feel like, but anywhere from number five all the way through to eight," he said.

"On the most recent evidence, Washi getting important runs in the UK, obviously Jaddu's form in the last six months has been immense and unfortunately that means when Nitish does come back into the team after his injury, he fits in right at the back of the list and hence the reason why he got an eight."

Reflecting on Reddy's limited involvement in the opening Test, save a brilliant diving catch at square leg to dismiss Teganarine Chanderpaul, Ten Doeschate admitted that it was disappointing the youngster didn't get to contribute in either department, but reiterated that versatility will be key for anyone eyeing a middle-order role.

"The only sort of downer from last week from that first Test was the fact that Nitish didn't get to compete in any of the departments," he said.

"But I think it's also a strong message to the guys who are fighting for that spot that you need to be versatile, you need to be able to bat anywhere from number five all the way through to eight, and we feel that's a good way so that they can perform in different scenarios and in different positions."

As Ten Doeschate put it succinctly, India's unchanged line-up isn't just about continuity — it's about vision.

"We're all disappointed that they're not playing 6 or 7," he added with a smile, "but that means that their cricket's in a good space, so we'll have to let that continue."