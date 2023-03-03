Will India Play WTC Final?

IMAGE: India's chance to qualify in the World Test Championship final hangs in the balance. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia wrapped up the third Test against India well inside three days in Indore, ending the hosts' nine-match unbeaten run at home.

The visitor's nine wicket win helped them seal a place in the World Test Championship final in June.

India will set themselves up as Australia's opponents in that final if they win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad next week.

But there is a possibility that India could miss out on the WTC final if things don't go their way at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia are still No, 1 on the table at 64.06 percentage points while India are at No. 2 with 60.29 percentage points.

If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ends at 2-2, Sri Lanka will play a big role in determining India's fate in the ongoing ICC WTC.

Sri Lanka can pip India to set up a clash with Australia by winning both the Tests against New Zealand. The Lankan percentage points will jump up to 61.1 with a 2-0 win against New Zealand.

Hence, India MUST beat Australia in the Ahmedabad Test.