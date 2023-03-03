News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will India Play WTC Final?

Will India Play WTC Final?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 03, 2023 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: India's chance to qualify in the World Test Championship final hangs in the balance. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia wrapped up the third Test against India well inside three days in Indore, ending the hosts' nine-match unbeaten run at home.

The visitor's nine wicket win helped them seal a place in the World Test Championship final in June.

India will set themselves up as Australia's opponents in that final if they win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad next week.

But there is a possibility that India could miss out on the WTC final if things don't go their way at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia are still No, 1 on the table at 64.06 percentage points while India are at No. 2 with 60.29 percentage points.

If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ends at 2-2, Sri Lanka will play a big role in determining India's fate in the ongoing ICC WTC.

Sri Lanka can pip India to set up a clash with Australia by winning both the Tests against New Zealand. The Lankan percentage points will jump up to 61.1 with a 2-0 win against New Zealand.

Hence, India MUST beat Australia in the Ahmedabad Test.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Australia wrapped up the Indore Test
How Australia wrapped up the Indore Test
Jadeja's no-ball cost India the match: Gavaskar
Jadeja's no-ball cost India the match: Gavaskar
Indore's Lyon King!
Indore's Lyon King!
Sonia in hospital, condition stable, say doctors
Sonia in hospital, condition stable, say doctors
Taj: Divided By Blood Review
Taj: Divided By Blood Review
'Attack on migrants' in TN: Uproar in Bihar assembly
'Attack on migrants' in TN: Uproar in Bihar assembly
Commentator DK gets 'biggest accolade' from Dhoni
Commentator DK gets 'biggest accolade' from Dhoni

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: Australia rout India; qualify for WTC Final

PHOTOS: Australia rout India; qualify for WTC Final

We weren't brave; did not apply ourselves: Rohit

We weren't brave; did not apply ourselves: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances