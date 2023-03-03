News
How Australia wrapped up the Indore Test

How Australia wrapped up the Indore Test

March 03, 2023 11:39 IST
Steve Smith

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne is congratulated by Steve Smith after Australia defeated India. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Travis Head smashed a breezy 49 not out as Australia reached their small target to beat India by nine wickets well inside three days of the third Test in Indore on Friday.

 

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head scored an unbeaten 49. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia, who now trail 2-1 in the four-Test series, also confirmed their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June in the process.

The tourists, outplayed in Nagpur and Delhi, began day three needing just 76 runs to register their first win in the series but had to do so on a pitch where 30 wickets had tumbled in the first two days.

Team India

IMAGE: India's players react during Day 3 of the third Test in Indore. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

They got off to a woeful start, losing Usman Khawaja before even making a dent in their target.

Ravichandran Ashwin removed the opener caught behind for a duck with the second ball of the day and Khawaja burned a review trying to overturn that decision.

Head saw no point in retreating into a shell and counter-attacked to lift the pressure, hitting Ashwin for a six, and suddenly boundaries started flowing.

Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Australia confirmed their place in the final of the World Test Championship. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne, who made 28 not out, sealed the victory with a boundary as Australia romped home in 18.5 overs.

The final Test is scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad next Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
What makes the Ashwin-Jadeja special
'Warner should have quit after Sydney Test'
What Did KP And Amit Shah Discuss?
Quad leaders meet in Delhi, call for open Indo-Pacific
PHOTOS: Australia rout India; qualify for WTC Final
Remembering Dr Dinshaw Doongaji
IT firms delaying onboarding freshers
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

PHOTOS: Australia rout India; qualify for WTC Final

Indore's Lyon King!

