Will India persist with Dhawan despite poor form?

March 09, 2019 00:49 IST

'We know that if he gets going, he can give us that solidity as it is vital to have that right-left combination going.'

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan has failed in 14 out of his last 16 innings. Photograph: Roberto Armenta/Reuters

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar termed out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan as a vital cog, saying the team management wants the right-left combination to fire at the top of the order with the World Cup round the corner.

Dhawan has failed in 14 out of his last 16 innings but Bangar feels that more than anything else, it is his shot selection that has let him down.



"In the previous game, he was batting really well till he erred in shot selection. But from our point of view, he has been an important player," Bangar said after India's 32-run loss against Australia in the third ODI in Ranchi, on Friday.



"We know that if he gets going, he can give us that solidity as it is vital to have that right-left combination going. He is a hugely valuable player for us and he is expected to come good very soon," the former India all-rounder said.



He was also sympathetic for Ambati Rayudu, who got a brilliant delivery from Pat Cummins to continue his recent poor run with the bat.



"These games are valuable opportunities for all players concerned and even for us so that the players are at their utmost best when we go into the World Cup. Don't forget that in the last game in New Zealand, Rayudu scored a match-winning 90," Bangar said.



"Today's delivery that he got, could have gotten out any batsmen with that pace and low bounce. Players are expected to take chances and that's what we are expecting of every player," Bangar explained.