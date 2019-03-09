Another milestone for captain Kohli...

March 09, 2019 00:22 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century during the third ODI in Ranchi. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian captain to pile up 4000 runs in One-Day Internationals, during the fourth ODI against Australia, in Ranchi on Friday.

Kohli also became the fastest to reach 4000 runs as ODI captain. He achieved the feat in 63 innings, surpassing former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who reached the milestone in 77 innings.



Kohli, who needed just 27 runs to achieve the feat, accomplished it in his 66th ODI as captain during the Ranchi ODI.



He joined the elite list of former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.



The Delhi right-hander has so far registered 19 ODI tons and 14 fifties from 62 innings as the Indian captain.



Chasing Australia's challenging 313/5, Kohli made a classy 123 off 95 balls but his century went in vain as India were beaten by 32 runs.