PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Ranchi

March 08, 2019 19:32 IST

Images from the third One-Day International between India and Australia in Ranchi on Friday.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Usman Khawaja scored his maiden century in ODIs before India staged a late comeback to restrict Australia to 313, in the third ODI in Ranchi, on Friday.



Khawaja hit 104, putting on 193 runs for the opening wicket with Aaron Finch, who made 93, after they were put into bat.



Glenn Maxwell, promoted to No. 3, scored a quickfire 47 from 31 balls before Australia lost their way with a few quick wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up three quick wickets as India managed to pull back things in the end.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch hits out. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Marcus Stoinis stroked 31 not out from 26 balls, while Alex Carey made 21 not out from 17 balls to score some quick runs at the end.



In the final 10 overs, Australia could score only 69 runs, despite being 244 for 2 after 40 overs, courtesy Bumrah and Shami who bowled 64 dot balls between them.



The fielding on the day was also way below par as Shikhar Dhawan, at square leg dropped Khawaja on 17, who tried a reverse sweep, off Jadeja's bowling.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell hits a six. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

With the pitch on offer being the best in three games, the Australian openers showed positive intent from the start.



Mohammmed Shami's freak on-field injury also played its part as he had to leave the field temporarily after bowling the first three overs.



The momentum shifted from there on as both Finch and Khawaja played the Indian spinners quite brilliantly.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, centre, celebrates after picking up the wicket of Peter Handscomb. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Vijay Shankar (0/44 in 8 overs) had to share bulk of the load between the fifth and sixth bowler after Kedar was mercilessly hammered by Finch, who hit all his three sixes in the arc -- between long-on and deep mid-wicket.



Jadeja as usual was ineffective on a placid track and was hit for as many as six fours and a six.