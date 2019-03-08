PHOTOS: Team India's special tribute to armed forces

March 08, 2019 13:53 IST

'We are all donating our match fees of this game to the National Defence Fund.'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli leads his team out during the third ODI in Ranchi. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

As a mark of respect for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Indian team sported special Army caps during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Friday.

The players also donated their match fee to the National Defence Fund.

IMAGE: The camouflage military cap sported by the Indian players during the Ranchi ODI. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Captain Virat Kohli came out for the toss wearing the camouflage military cap, which had the BCCI's logo on it. He also urged everyone to contribute towards the National Defence Fund so that the money could be used for the welfare of the families of the slain CRPF Personnel.



"This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the armed forces. We are all donating our match fees of this game to the National Defence Fund," Kohli said at the toss.



"I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces," he added.



Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, handed the caps to his teammates.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, presents the military cap to India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A playing XI member gets Rs 8 lakh as match fees per game in ODIs and the reserve players get half that amount.



At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama attack, for which Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility.



Earlier, the BCCI had decided to donate the entire budget of the IPL opening ceremony for the benefit of the families of those killed in the terrorist attack.



There will be no IPL opening ceremony this year.