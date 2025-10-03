Rahul dedicates long-awaited, special ton to...

IMAGE: India opener KL Rahul celebrates his century against West Indies on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Indian opener KL Rahul scored a special century on Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday.

It's was only his 2nd Test ton at home and the first in India since his Test debut way back in 2016.

Rahul unveiled a new celebration on completing his century -- a whistle, and it has a special significance!

'Really enjoyed my batting. Playing in different conditions. England was fun. Obviously, getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence, and coming into this game with some runs behind me also helped. Feeling fresher after a longish break after the series. Yeah, I really enjoyed being back,' KL Rahul said after stumps on Day 2.

'The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically. The game that I played last week (India A vs Aus A, unofficial Test) was even worse. So yeah, physically it's been really challenging. But yeah, it's good to be out in the middle, and it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in me,' he added.

When asked about the celebration, he said: 'It was for my daughter.'

Rahul was dismissed for 100 in 197 balls, with 12 fours. The ton earned him a place in the elite company of Indian openers with 10 or more Test centuries -- he joins Sunil Gavaskar (33 centuries), Virender Sehwag (22 centuries) and Murali Vijay (12 centuries) as the fourth member of the 10-plus century club as a Test opener for India.

Rahul had scored last scored a century home way back in December 2016 against England at Chennai, scoring 199.

This is the fourth-longest an Indian has had to wait between two centuries at home, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wait at 36 innings being the longest. 3211 days gap between the first and second Test hundred at home for Rahul -- it is the longest such gap for an Indian batter between two centuries at home.

This year officially marks KL at his best in Tests, with 649 runs in seven matches and 13 innings at an average of 54.08, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137.