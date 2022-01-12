News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Win in Australia one of greatest in Indian cricket history: Gavaskar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 12, 2022 12:33 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane, to claim the series 2-1. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Recalling India's incredible Test triumph in Australia last year despite being ravaged by injuries, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said the performance ranks among the team's 'greatest wins' of all time and can be considered a golden chapter in the country's cricket history.

 

India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated Australia 2-1 in a closely-fought four Test rubber winning in Melbourne and then breaching fortress Gabba in Brisbane last year after Australia had outplayed the visitors in the day-night Test at Adelaide.

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin's batting heroics had helped secure a draw for the visitors in the Sydney Test.

"India's win in Australia early last year will go down as one of the greatest wins in Indian cricket history," Gavaskar said.

"To pick themselves up after the dismissal with their lowest ever test score of 36 and then to beat a rampant home team is a tribute to the determination shown by the players and the leadership roles played by the captain, coach Ravi Shastri and his support group

"I was privileged to be there and see a golden chapter being written in the history of Indian cricket," added the 72-year-old former right-handed opener.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 ODI World Cup win, said India deserved all the credit for fighting it out after the morale-shattering opening loss.

"India picked an attack that worked," said Clarke.

"Different bowlers - not everyone bowls the same, different tactics, different skills, different weapons, so the credit goes to India for their execution but also Australia might have taken for granted their success in the first Test," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Happy Birthday Vamika!
You don't need to sledge: Cummins to his players
CA chief to players: I'll go to Pak with you
'Uncle Neil brought North East closer to India'
Urgent need to keep oxygen stock ready: Govt to states
Tough. Gritty. Awesome. Virat.
India, China resume military talks after three months
Tough. Gritty. Awesome. Virat.

'Kohli left ego in the kit bag'

